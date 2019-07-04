RRB Allahabad NTPC Admit Card 2019: Check exam schedule, details on rrbald.gov.in

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Allahabad will release the admit card for the Computer Based Test Phase I Exam for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. Candidates who had applied for the exam can download the admit card from the RRB Allahabad official website- rrbald.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for RRB exam wil have to give two stages of exams-Computer based online test (CBT), and skill test. There are over 35,000 vacancies under NTPC for both graduates and non-graduates in various railways zones as well as production unit.

How to download RRB NTPC Allahabad Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the RRB NTPC - rrbald.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019

Step 6: Take a printout of the future use

About RRB NTPC examination:

The computer based test will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. The candidates needs minimum 42 marks to clear the exam. Every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer 0.3 marks will be deducted.

Typing Skill Test (TST) will be conducted for the posts of Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper. However, the marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit.

To qualify, candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.