RRB JE CBT-1: Rescheduled exam date announced, here's all you need to know

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the rescheduled exam date for the Stage-1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) to be held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates, whose recruitment exam was either cancelled or postponed, can now appear for the same from June 26 to June 28, 2019. The admit card and the train travel authority for eligible candidates is also available at the official website of respective RRB.

"All candidates, whose 1st stage CBT was rescheduled, may log-in with their credentials through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their exam city, date, session, downloading train travel authority and e-call letter," RRB said in an official notification.

The exam is of 90 minutes and candidates will be given 100 multiple-choice questions. However, it may be noted that for every wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted.

The RRB had conducted RRB JE CBT 1 exam from May 25 to June 2, 2019 but the exam was rescheduled in many exam centres including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and others due to technical glitches.

Here's how to download admit card for RRB JE CBT-1 (Rescheduled):

Step-1: Visit the official website of RRB.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'Revised exam schedule/ admit card'.

Step-3: Click on 'Candidate Log In'.

Step-4: Log in using your credentials.

Step-5: 'RRB JE CBT-1' admit card will appear.

Step-6: Download the admit card and take a print out for future references.

