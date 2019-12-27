RRB-NTPC Exam 2019-20: How to download admit card;check out documents required for exam

The Railway Recruitment Board along with the Railway Recruitment Cell announced over 35000 posts in 2019. Non-Technical Popular Categories include openings like junior clerk cum typist,accounts clerk cum typist,junior timekeeper,trains clerk,commercial cum ticket clerk,traffic assistant,goods guard,senior commercial cum ticket clerk,senior clerk cum typist,junior account assistant cum typist,senior timekeeper,commercial apprentice and station master in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways comprised the 35277 Vacancies.However,69 DLW or Diesel Locomotive Works vacancies were later removed in Prayagraj.

Candidates who have applied for NTPC exams have been waiting for the exam date and admit card for a long time. According to the Indian Railways,the delay for the exam dates were caused as they were busy conducting examinations for different recruitments.

How will the RRB-NTPC exam be conducted?

This exam will be conducted in two phases. In both the exams, the candidates will be assessed on General Awareness,Mathematics,General Intelligence and Reasoning.The weightage assigned to each question is 1 mark.Negative marking is very much going to happen as each wrong answer could cost you a third of your marks cut. WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? Candidates would get 90 minutes to attempt all the questions. Apart from the posts of station master and traffic assistant,candidates appearing for other posts will have to also give a type test.In this test,a candidate must be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.

How to download RRB-NTPC exam admit card

The admit card for this exam will be released soon by the RRB. The admit card can be downloaded by following these steps

Go to the regional RRB website

Click on the link RRB NTPC Admit Card on the homepage of the website

Submit your registration details and date of birth to log in

As soon as you have logged in, your admit card will show

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

The admit card will be issued four days before the exam.This implies that students would have only four days to prepare for their travel to the exam centre. To help with this situation,the Railways will offer free travel passes to the candidates belonging to the SC and ST communities.

