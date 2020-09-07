RRB recruitment 2020 notification: 1.40 lakh vacancies, CBT-1 exam to begin from December 15

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced that it will conduct Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations for 1,40,640 vacancies. RRB will begin the first stage of online CBT exams from December 15, 2020. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared this information on Twitter. Railways Recruitment Board has received more than 2.40 crore applications for 1.40 lakh openings.





The Indian Railways has notified 3 types of vacancies: Non Technical Popular Categories (guards, commercial clerks, and office clerks), Isolated and Ministerial (steno and others) and Level 1 (track maintainers, pointsman, etc). Total 35,208 vacancies were notified for NTPC or Non Technical Popular Categories, 1,663 for Isolated and Ministerial Categories and 1, 03,769 for Level 1.

The RRB recruitment exams will be conducted across three stages -- two computer based tests (CBT-1 and CBT-2) followed by an interview.

According to the Railway Board, the screening process of all applications has been completed but exam got delayed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. "We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a computer-based examination could not be conducted," Railway Board chairman VK Yadav said.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being formulated for conducting these exams. Norms pertaining to social distancing as well as other safety protocols laid down by several Central and State authorities will be followed to mitigate COVID-19 transmission.

