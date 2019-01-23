Received entire bill of UP, says man after getting electricity bill of over Rs 23 crore

Paying electricity bills is one of the less finer things in life - especially during the summer months. Two very warm days and the bill is likely to shoot up uncontrollably. While one can still come to terms with a bill of such an amount, this man from Uttar Pradesh couldn't believe the figure printed on his electricity bill.

Abdul Basit, a resident of Kannauj from Uttar Pradesh was handed an electricity bill of Rs 23 crore. Let that sink in.

Basit has a connection of 2 kilowatts at his house. The bill showed that he had consumed 178 units which translate to an amount in the range of Rs 960 to Rs 1,070. Upon receiving such a bill, Basit ran from pillar to post to get the receipt rectified.

The exact amount payable by Basit was Rs 23,67,71,524.

"It seems like I've received the entire bill of Uttar Pradesh. Even if I earn money for my entire life, I'll still be unable to pay this exorbitant amount," Basit told ANI.

Executive engineer Shadab Ahmed told ANI that such bills were getting generated due to anomalies in reading and that the payment would only be sought once the bill is found correct. "Due to some anomalies in reading such kinds of bills are being generated. It would be changed and meter reading will be taken again. Only after a bill is found correct, the consumer will be asked to pay for it," he said.

