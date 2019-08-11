Four Seasons Mumbai charges Rs 1700 for 2 boiled eggs. Twitter explodes

If you thought actor Rahul Bose was charge exorbitantly for two bananas in a Chandigarh hotel last month, think again.

A Twitter user, named Kartik Dhar recently posted a picture of his bill, in which he was charged Rs 1,700 for two-boiled eggs in Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai. Additionally, the user was charged Rs 850 for an omelette.





2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy â Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

The user, who is an author of All The Queen's Men, captioned the picture, "2 eggs for Rs 1,700 at Four Seasons. Rahul Bose Bhai Andolan Kare?"

The hotel is yet to issue a statement on this matter, reported IANS.

Last month actor Rahul Bose tweeted a video in which he highlighted how Chandigarh's JW Marriott Hotel charged him Rs 442, including GST, for two bananas. "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at JW Marriott, " tweeted Bose.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasnât harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd#goingbananas#howtogetfitandgobroke#potassiumforkingspic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB â Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

After this, the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) issued a statement saying that 18 per cent GST on bananas was a legal requirement for the hotel. Also, tax experts said the brouhaha over 18 per cent GST on fresh fruit is unnecessary and the hotel was right in charging the tax.

The Chandigarh Excise and Taxation Department had served a show-cause notice to the hotel and slapped a Rs 25,000 penalty for levying GST on the two bananas, violating the provisions of its HSN/Chapter 803, said the agency.

