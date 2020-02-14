RSMSSB 2020 invites application for recruitment for 1,054 posts; check out eligibility, fee

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Jaipur has invited applications for junior engineer (JE) posts. The applications will be for a total of 1,054 posts under this recruitment drive. The application process will begin from March 4. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for this recruitment drive through the official RSMSSB website. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their scores in the recruitment test.

RSMSSB recruitment 2020 eligibilty and age limit

The candidate applying should have an engineering diploma or a valid engineering degree. The minimum age of the candidates applying for this recruitment drive should be 18 years whereas the maximum age of the candidate should be 40 years.

RSMSSB application fee

Applications for the RSMSSB junior engineer recruitment will begin from March 4. The applications for the RSMSSB recruitment will conclude on April 2.

RSMSSB application date

Candidates belonging to the General community will have to pay Rs 450 whereas the candidates belonging to the SC/ST community will have to pay Rs 250 as application fee.

RSMSSB junior engineer salary

Upon being selected, a candidate can expect a monthly salary of Rs 33,800 and an annual salary of almost Rs 40,00,000.

