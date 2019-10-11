Sachin Bansal faces flak for endorsing sexist Twitter handle

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal found himself on Twitter's bad side after endorsing a handle that is full of sexist tweets. Bansal mentioned a Twitter account on his verified handle, @_sachinbansal, which has several distasteful tweets berating feminism and women.

"One of the accounts I recommend that all men on twitter follow is @LifeMathMoney He will teach you many things you need to know. Women can follow if too, if they want," Bansal had said in his tweet.

One of the accounts I recommend that all men on twitter follow is @LifeMathMoney



He will teach you many things you need to know.



Women can follow if too, if they want. â Sachin Bansal (@_sachinbansal) October 9, 2019

The handle @LifeMathMoney even replied on Bansal's tweet, thanking him.

Later, Twitter reacted to Bansal's recommendation with displeasure. Here's what some of the comments said:

Thank you so much for thinking of us women! To repay the favour, I recommend that you actually read more tweets by an account before recommending it. Here, Iâve compiled some for you. Youâre welcome! pic.twitter.com/P0qd5McjCQ â Archana Sinha (@sinharchana) October 10, 2019

Not sure what the last sentence meant, Sachin. And the tweets from that account are quite misogynistic. Is that something to be learned too? â nandiniv (@nandiniv) October 10, 2019

Are you seriously recommending this account? This is absolute misogyny in many tweets. â Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) October 10, 2019

interesting to see you recommend an account that endorses marital rape, among other things. â Kavitha Rao (@kavitharao) October 10, 2019

Misogyny - check ! Sexism - check !

Indian Online Retail Co-founder who doesn't get schooled on basic human rights - check- check-check ! â Ananya Agni (@anan1295) October 11, 2019