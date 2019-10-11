Business Today

Sachin Bansal faces flak for endorsing sexist Twitter handle

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal faced criticism from Twitterati for endorsing a misogynistic Twitter handle

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In        Last Updated: October 11, 2019  | 22:35 IST
Sachin Bansal faces flak for endorsing sexist Twitter handle

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal found himself on Twitter's bad side after endorsing a handle that is full of sexist tweets. Bansal mentioned a Twitter account on his verified handle, @_sachinbansal, which has several distasteful tweets berating feminism and women.

"One of the accounts I recommend that all men on twitter follow is @LifeMathMoney He will teach you many things you need to know. Women can follow if too, if they want," Bansal had said in his tweet.

The handle @LifeMathMoney even replied on Bansal's tweet, thanking him.

Later, Twitter reacted to Bansal's recommendation with displeasure. Here's what some of the comments said:

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Sachin Bansal | Twitter | trolled
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close