Salman Khan's 54 birthday: Here's why the Dabangg 3 star is Bollywood's box office king

Salman Khan's birthday: Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on December 27 with his family and friends, including father Salim, mother Salma and sister Arpita in Mumbai. The actor turned 54 today and #HappyBirthdaySalman became the top trending hashtag on Twitter. His star-studded birthday bash was attended by Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Raveena Tondon, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Vidya Balan, Daisy Shah and several others.

Salman Khan, who is fondly known has Bhaijaan in the industry, has completed 31 years in Bollywood. Salman made his debut in the year 1988 with film 'Biwi Ho To Aisi'. His latest released Danbangg 3 is his 13th box office hit in last 10 years. Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 has minted over Rs 126 crore in its first week.

In the last decade, Salman Khan acted in 14 films, out of which 13 were hits at the box office, including Dabangg 3. All of his 13 movies since 2010 have made at least Rs 100 crore. Three have crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark and three have crossed Rs 200 crore mark.

Ek Tha Tiger, Salman Khan's 2017 release is the highest grosser of his career, followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Kick. Ek Tha Tiger had earned Rs 339.14 crore, whereas Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Kick had done a total earnings of Rs 320.34 crore, Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 231.85 crore, respectively.

Other hit films of Salman since 2010 are -- Dabangg (2012) Rs 138.88 crore; Bodyguard (2011) Rs 148.86 crore; Dabangg 2 (2012) Rs 155 crore; Tiger Zinda Hai (2012) Rs 198.78 crore; Jai Ho (2014) Rs 116 crore; Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo (2015) Rs 210.16 crore; Race 3 (2018) Rs 166 crore and Bharat (2019) Rs 211 crore

Salman Khan is among the top paid celebrities of India, according to Forbes India. The Tere Naam actor earns approximately Rs 229.25 crore per year.

Currently, Salman is busy shooting for 'Radhe'.

