Salman Khan receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Salman Khan received his first COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, today. The actor took to social media to inform his fans that he has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 55-year-old actor shared the news on Twitter and said, "Took my first dose of vaccine today..."

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

The Bigg Boss 14 host was sporting a grey T-shirt, black trousers and had his face covered with a mask. The actor maintained reasonable distance while the staff tried to control the crowd.

Salman Khan has joined the long list of actors who have got their vaccine shots. Salman Khan is the latest among the Bollywood celebrities to be vaccinated, after Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, Gajraj Rao, Satish Shah and Johnny Lever. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt also shared photos of receiving the vaccine shot.

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G - Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

The 'Bharat' star's parents -- veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and producer Salma Khan -- received their first dose of the vaccine a few days ago.

On Tuesday, the government announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that from April 1 even people without comorbidities who are more than 45 years of age can get inoculated.

According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crore till Tuesday.

Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. He is currently gearing up for the release of Prabhudheva directed movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film will release on Eid in May. It was supposed to release last year on Eid but got delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Apart from Salman Khan, Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash and Zarina Wahab in major roles.

(With inputs from agencies)

