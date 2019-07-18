SAMS Odisha +3 merit list 2019 announced; log on to samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 announced: SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 has been declared by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) of Odisha government today on its official website.
SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 announced: SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List 2019 has been declared by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) of Odisha government today on its official website.
The Odisha Degree Merit List 2019 is available online on the official Student Academic Management System (SAMS Odisha)- samsodisha.gov.in of the state government. Candidates who have applied for admission to Odisha +3 or Degree programmes need to visit the official website samsodisha.gov.in to check their selection status.