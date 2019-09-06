SBI announces recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers for 477 posts: Check how to apply, fee, other exam details

SBI Recruitment 2019-20: State Bank of India (SBI) has released SBI Recruitment official notification 2019 on its website for the recruitment of both fresher and experienced candidates on September 6, 2019. SBI has invited applications for the post of Specialist Cadre Officer (SO) and announced a total of 477 vacancies for the same.

As per the notification, the online registration window for the interested candidates will be open till September 25.

SBI Recruitment 2019: How to apply for SBI Bank Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO)

Step 1. Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the 'Careers' tab to apply for SBI Recruitment 2019

Step 3. Scroll down and click on 'Specialist cadre regular recruitment'

Step 4. Click on 'Apply Online' tab, read the instructions

Step 5. Fill in log-in details or register by filling in all details required

Step 6. Fill the SBI Online Recruitment Application Form 2019 and upload images

Step 7. pay the application fees.

Once candidates fill their SBI Online Recruitment Application Form 2019, they will get the notification from SBI regarding the same.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates can apply through the link available on the official website of SBI. The application fee amount can be paid through internet banking/ debit card/ credit card etc. Applicants belonging to general category are required to pay a fee amount and intimation charges of Rs 750. For the candidates belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 125. The application fee amount can be paid through internet banking/ debit card/ credit card etc.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the recruitment exam. The online test will be conducted on October 20 as per the official notice.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Exam details

Click here to Enlarge

Candidates will be selected for SBI recruitment on the basis of online test which is scheduled to conduct on October 20, 2019 , as per the official notice.

On the exam day, "candidates must bring one photo identity proof such as Passport/Aadhar/ PAN Card/Driving License/Voter's Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph in original as well as a self-attested Photocopy thereof. The photocopy of Identity proof should be submitted along with call letter to the invigilators in the examination hall, failing which or if the identity of candidates is in doubt the candidate will not be permitted to appear for the test," reads the job notice released by SBI.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Exam Pattern

Exam Pattern for the SBI SO recruitment 2019 involves two categories namely General Aptitude and Professional Knowledge.

As per the official notification, 70 per cent weightage will be given to written exam followed by 30 per cent to the interview round. Call letter for interview will be sent by e-mail only (No hard copy will be sent).

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Salary For the post of junior manager, the salary is up to Rs 42,020 while for the post of middle manager scale II and III the salary will be up to Rs 45,950 and Rs 51,490 respectively. The senior manager grade IV will be paid up to Rs 59,170.

Pakistan says it'll give 'fullest possible response' to India over Kashmir

Indiabulls Housing Finance share falls 9% over alleged PIL against firm, promoters