SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019 released; check exam details on sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit card for apprentices' jobs on its official website. Candidates who had applied for the apprentice's posts can download the admit cards by visiting the official website of SBI -sbi.co.in.

The SBI apprentice examination 2019 is scheduled on October 23. Students can download the admit card until October 23.

Here is step by step guide to download SBI Apprentice admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI--sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on 'Engagement of apprentices in SBI under the Apprentices Act, 1961 (Download online exam call letter)".

Step 3: Login your registration number and password

Step 4: Download SBI apprentice admit card 2019 and keep it for future requirements.

The SBI had invited applications for 700 apprentices posts on September 17. The application process was concluded on October 6, 2019.

Candidates will be selected for the SBI Apprentice post after clearing the written exam and an interview.

Exam pattern for SBI apprentice post:

The written test for SBI apprentice jobs will be bilingual--Hindi and English. The test will have four sections--general or financial awareness; general English; quantitative aptitude; reasoning ability, of 100 marks. Except for general English, all the other sections will have negative marking for wrong answers. One-fourth marks, assigned for the questions, will be deducted for each wrong answer. The overall exam will be of one hour.

Also read: SBI to now charge processing fees on home loans, top-ups

Also read: SBI cuts savings account interest rate to 3.25% from Nov 1