SBI Apprentice final result 2019 released on sbi.co.in; here's how to check

State Bank of India (SBI) has released the final results of the online examination conducted for the recruitment to the Apprentice post on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the website and download the result.

The exam was conducted by the bank on October 23, 2019.

The SBI Apprentice exam was conducted to fill 700 Apprentice posts, according to an official notification by SBI.

SBI Apprentice online examination was conducted at various centres in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab district.

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2019: Things to keep in mind

The bank stated that once the period of apprenticeship is over, the candidates will be relieved from their respective work area. SBI is under no obligation to offer regular employment to the apprentices after completion of the period, it said.

"Filling up of the seats is solely at the discretion of the Bank, based on the suitability of candidates and no claim will rise for engagement if some of these seats are not filled due to unsuitability/insufficient number of candidates," the bank mentioned.

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2019: Here's how to check results