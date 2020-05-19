SBI employees contribute additional Rs 8 crore towards PM-CARES Fund

Employees of State Bank of India (SBI) have decided to contribute an additional amount of Rs 7.95 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund as part of their effort to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation made by SBI employees by letting go of one day's salary and a day's leave encashment totals at Rs 107.95 crore, the country's largest lender said in a statement.

In March, around 2,56,000 employees of SBI donated Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES Fund that is created to fight the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

SBI has also committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit of 2019-20 towards CSR (corporate social responsibility) activities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Public sector companies and their employees have been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 and they have generously contributed to the PM-CARES Fund.

At this time of crisis, SBI is making all efforts to provide the best possible banking services to its customers, it said.

The bank is also urging citizens to avail digital banking services and avoid moving out of the house so that social distancing is maintained, it added.

