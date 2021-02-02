SBI launches YONO Super Saving Days carnival from Feb 4; check out full details

The State Bank of India has announced the launch of its shopping carnival- 'YONO Super Saving Days' from February 4.

The carnival which will continue for four days and will be live till Feb 7 is set to offer an exclusive range of discounts and cashbacks to SBI's banking and lifestyle platform YONO's users. YONO users can avail up to 50% discounts from various merchant partners in multiple categories

Currently, over 100 e-merchants have partnered with YONO, SBI stated.

YONO has partnered with some of the top merchants including Amazon, OYO, Pepperfry, Samsung, and Yatra.

In the shopping carnival, customers can avail up to 50% off on hotel booking with OYO, 10% discount on flight booking with Yatra.com, 15% discount on Samsung mobiles, tablets, and watches along with other exclusive benefits. Additionally, YONO users will get an extra 7% off on buying furniture from Pepperfry and up to 20% cashback on shopping in select categories on Amazon.

CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said in a statement, "To add further cheer and optimism this new year, we are glad to announce the YONO Super Saving Days for our customers."He added, "We look forward to witnessing wholehearted participation in this mega shopping event exclusively designed for our valuable YONO users."

In just 3 years, YONO has shown remarkable growth with over 74 million downloads and more than 34.5 million registered users. YONO is also a global name having tasted its success in international markets as well.

