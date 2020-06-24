Business Today
Loading...

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Check job vacancies, eligibility criteria, salary; all you need to know

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the centralised bank- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is July 13.

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In Last Updated: June 24, 2020 | 15:55 IST
SBI SO recruitment 2020: Check job vacancies, eligibility criteria, salary; all you need to know
SBI SO recruitment 2020: Check job vacancies, eligibility criteria, salary

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced job vacancies for specialist cadre officers. According to the official notification, positions across 20 categories are up for grabs. There are a total of 444 vacancies. Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the centralised bank- sbi.co.in. The last date to apply is July 13.

Details of vacancies:

  1. Relationship Manager - 48 vacancies
  2. Head (Product, Investment & Research) - 1 vacancy
  3. Central Research Team (Portfolio Analysis & Data Analytics) - 1 vacancy
  4. Investment Officer - 09 vacancies
  5. Project Development Manager (Technology) - 1 vacancy
  6. Relationship Manager (Team Lead) - 3 vacancies
  7. Vice President (Stressed Assets Marketing) - 1 vacancy
  8. Chief Manager (Special situation Team) -3 vacancies
  9. Deputy Manager (Stressed Assets Marketing) -3 vacancies
  10. Product Manager -6 vacancies
  11. Manager (Data Analyst) -2 vacancies
  12. Manager (Digital Marketing) -1 vacancy
  13. Faculty-3 vacancies
  14. SME Credit Analyst -20 vacancies
  15. Deputy Manager (IS Audit)-8 vacancies
  16. Banking Supervisory Specialist - 01 vacancy
  17. Manager-Anytime Channel -1 vacancy
  18. Executive (FI & MM) - 241 vacancies
  19. Sr Executive (Social Banking & CSR - 85 vacancies
  20. Sr Executive -6 vacancies

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who wish to apply should be between 25 and 35 years of age. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. A candidate should have completed CA/ MBA (finance)/PGDM (finance)/PGDBM (finance) or any equivalent postgraduation degree from a recognised university or college.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Selection criteria

Candidates have to appear for the written exam and an interview .The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the bank. In case more than one candidate scores the same marks, then older candidate will be given preference.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Application fee

The SBI SO recruitment 2020 examination's application fee is Rs 750 for candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category. However, there will be no application fee would be charged for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/Tribe or PWD.

SBI SO recruitment 2020: Salary

The initial salary will be in the range of Rs 42,020 to Rs 51,490. The selected candidates will also be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund, LFC, Medical Facility etc, as per rules.

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: State Bank of India Recruitment Notification | Last date to apply SBI SO Recruitment
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close