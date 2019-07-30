SC GD Constable admit card released; here's how to download it

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC Constable General Duty (GD) admit card for Physical Standard Test (PST) today, July 30. The candidates can download the admit cards for the Physical Standard Test from the official website-crpf.gov.in.

Candidates who had qualified the written exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) can now download the admit card from the official websites

The Physical Standard Test will be conducted in August and September 2019. After the Physical Standard Test, the candidates will have to undergo the next rounds such as document verification and medical examination.

Around 54,950 vacancies will be filled through the SSC GD recruitment process as Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles.

How to download SSC Constable General Duty (GD) admit card:

Step 1. Visit the official website-crpf.gov.in

Step 2. Click on recruitment option on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the link "E-admit cards for PST/PET of Constable/GD examination"

Step 4. Enter your credentials

Step 5. Click on submit button

Step 6. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7. Download the admit card and keep it for future reference

Also read: EPFO releases admit card for Social Security Assistant SSA post; check date, exam pattern here

Also read: EPFO Assistant examination on July 31; check exam pattern, other details here