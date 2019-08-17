SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019: Coal India subsidiary announces 88,585 vacancies; check details here

South Central Coalfields Limited (SCCLCIL) is inviting applications for recruitment to 88,585 posts. The subsidiary of Coal India Ltd announced the applications on Friday (16 August). The last date for SCCLCIL recruitment 2019 is October 19, 2019. Candidates who are interested in applying for the SCCLCIL jobs need to visit the official portal of the company- scclcil.in.

The candidates also have to pay a prescribed fee. However, before applying for the vacancies, the candidates need to make sure that they fulfil SCCLCIL eligibility criteria. The posts notified by SCCLCIL comprise Junior Engineer, MTS Surveyor, Accounts Clerk, Accountant, Junior Clerk, Computer Operator, Stenographer, Secretarial Assistant, etc.

SSCLCIL Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Application form starting date- July 25, 2019

Application form last date- October 19, 2019

SSCLCIL Recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear an online and written exam for selection.

SSCLCIL Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criterion for recruitment to SSCLCIL's jobs varies from post to post. However, the minimum age for General/OBC category applicants is 18 years and the maximum age is 33 years, respectively. Meanwhile, the maximum age limit for SC/ST category candidates is 35 years (as on 25 July 2019.)

SSCLCIL Recruitment 2019: Application fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Ex-serviceman/Female/ Minorities/Economically backward class is Rs 180. However, the same will be refunded after candidates appear in the online selection exam. Meanwhile, candidates from other categories are required to pay Rs 350, out of which Rs 250 will be refunded after the online exam.

The online application procedure to apply for SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019:

1. Go on SSCLCIL's official website- scclcil.in

2. Click on the 'career' tab on the navigation bar on the home page and then on 'online application tab'

3. Enter relevant information and credentials for SCCLCIL Recruitment 2019

4. Submit the application form

5. Pay the prescribed fee

6. Pay the prescribed fee

7. Take a print out of the application form.

7. Take a print out of the application form.