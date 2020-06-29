Security forces kill Hizbul militant, two other terrorists in Jammu's Doda

Security forces, on Monday, killed three terrorists, including a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Doda district. The operation was jointly launched by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF.

Post-operation, the J&K Police chief Dilbagh Singh tweeted, "With today's operation at Khull Chohar Anantnag by Anantnag Police along with Local RR unit in which two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including one district commander and one Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Masood are neutralised. Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free one again as Masood was last surviving terrorist of Doda District".

The Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood, also a resident of Doda was also allegedly involved in a rape case in the district, according to police. Masood later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir. Doda is a district in the eastern Jammu region that borders south Kashmir's Anantnag.

Security forces have killed more than 100 terrorists in Kashmir this year, according to the police chief Dilbagh Singh.

