Shab-e-Baraat 2020: Check out date, significance, practice

Shab-e-Baraat is observed on the 14th Night of Sha'aban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar. Shab e-Barat takes place on the full moon night and is dependent on the location of the previous new moon that signifies the start of the Sha'aban month. Shab-e-Baraat is considered as a night when God forgives sinners and a Day of Atonement.

Shab-e-Baraat 2020 date

This year Shab-e-Baraat will be celebrated on April 8 and April 9. The festival of forgiveness that began on the evening of April 8 is slated to culminate on the evening of April 9.

Shab-e-Baraat 2020 practice

People pray to Allah near the graves of their near and dear ones to offer prayers and light candles. Some Muslims also do a day-long fast and spend the night reading the Quran and seeking forgiveness for any sins committed by them.

Shab-e- Baraat 2020 history

Shab-e-Baraat dates back to the birth of the twelfth Imam of Shia Muslims, Muhammad al-Mahdi. This festival is observed as his birthday. While Shia Muslims celebrate this festival as the birth of their twelfth Imam, the Sunni community believes that this was the day when God saved the Noah's ark from floods.

Shab-e-Baraat 2020 significance

The word Baraat means being without guile or deception. This day is refered to as Laylat al-Bara'at. This festival falls before Ramzan and is observed across the country with due religious fervor and devotion. It is a popular belief among Muslims that God writes their destinies for the year to come on the day of Shab-e-Baraat. Thus, the essence of this festival is in asking for God's mercy for any misdemeanor.