SIAM to hold the 4th edition of Automotive HR conclave on May 10

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers would hold the fourth edition of HR Automotive Conclave in Chennai on May 10 focussing on the capabilities and skills required for the industry in future.

The conference would also dwell on understanding the ways in which the ecosystem would have to come together and skills for the organisation.

The one-day conclave would be held by SIAM in association with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India and the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association, a press release said.

"In an era where change is driven by technology and rapidly changing people preferences, it is imperative for HR to keep pace with dynamic shifts in the landscape of Indian Automotive industry", SIAM Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said.

"SIAM is working to support the young professionals to make them the leaders of tomorrow. We believe that successful mentoring relationship reinforces young HR professionals to meet the challenges and demands of the workplace by developing the right skill competencies" he said.

The conference would be on the theme 'Digitization and Disruption: HR Re-imagined and Redefined, the release said.

The deliberations during the day would focus on the informal transmission of knowledge, skills by leading professionals from the industry, it added.

Also Read: Slowdown Blues: CMIE paints not-so-happy picture for economy; urban consumption, credit growth to remain bleak

Also Read: ICICI Bank profit drops 50% to Rs 3,363 crore in FY19

Also Read: Big Basket raises $150 million in fresh round of funding, eyes profitability in FY19