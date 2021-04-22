Sitaram Yechury's 34-year-old son Ashish Yechury dies due to coronavirus

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said his elder son Ashish Yechury died due to coronavirus on Thursday. Ashish who would have turned 35 on June 9, passed away at 5:30 am after a two-week battle with the Covid-19 infection.

Ashish was under treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. Initially, he was hospitalised at Holy Family Hospital and was later shifted to Gurugram's hospital.

Sitaram Yechury wrote on Twitter about his son's death. The politician thanked all doctors, nurses, and sanitation workers who looked after his son.





Yechury is reportedly under isolation at his home.

Condolences have started pouring with politicians mourning Ashish Yechury's sudden death.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Devastated by the news. There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time".

Union cabinet minister Smriti Irani wrote, "Condolences Sir".