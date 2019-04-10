Son of a driver makes it to IIM-Ahmedabad; 'my dream has come true', says father

Hitesh Singh, a 22-year-old son of a driver, has cracked the competitive Common Admission Test (CAT) and made it to IIM-Ahmedabad. The young boy will be studying the two-year Post-Graduate Program in Food and Agri Business Management at the Ahmedabad campus. Pankaj Singh, Singh's father, is currently working as a driver for RS Sodhi, who is the Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (Amul), reported The Economic Times.

"When I used to visit the campus with my boss, I used to silently pray for my son to get admission here someday. That dream has come true today," the daily quoted his father as saying. As per the report, the Singh family had migrated from Bihar to Anand (Gujarat) where Pankaj Singh first worked as a security guard for a scant income of Rs 600.

"I figured out early in my life that to get me and my family out of financial hardships, I'll have to study hard. Although I did my schooling in Gujarati medium, language has never been a barrier for me," ET quoted Hitesh as saying.

Hitesh has always been a bright student. As per reports, he was in the 97 percentile group in the class 12th exams in Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

Hitesh credits his success to his parents and RS Sodhi, who he believed has helped him shape his IIM dreams.

Sodhi, however, told Indian Cooperative, "All the credit goes to Hitesh only as his perseverance and zeal to do well have led him to this position in life; I and my colleagues would indeed engage him in fruitful discussions but he cracked the exam by dint of his hard labour".

