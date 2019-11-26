Sourav Ganguly, daughter Sana engage in light Instagram banter

Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana Ganguly has made a cheeky comment on her dad's recent Instagram post. The former captain of Indian cricket team had posted a picture from the Pink ball Test presentation ceremony in Eden Gardens.

A few hours later, his daughter Sana commented saying, "What is it that you are not liking it" reffering to the fact that Ganguly was not smiling in the picture.

To which, Dada (Sourav Ganguly) made a witty reply, saying: "That you're becoming so disobedient".

Sana responded, saying "Learning from you".

The ceremony on the opening day of the Pink ball Test, between India and Bangladesh, was attended by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamamta Banerjee. Also, Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and several other former Indian cricketers too attended the event.

India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the match.