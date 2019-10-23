Sourav Ganguly takes charge as 39th BCCI president

Former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly has taken charge as the 39th BCCI President. He was assigned the responsibility of the General Body Meeting of the cricket regulator on Wednesday. Ganguly will remain in office for a period of nine months.

In BCCI's General Body Meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah was appointed as secretary. Arun Dhumal, younger brother of junior finance minister Anurag Thakur, has been named treasurer. Thakur was BCCI President from 2015 to 2017.

Ganguly's appointment as President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was finalised last week. Prior to this, he was the head of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). His appointment ended the control of Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on BCCI. Ganguly will need to demit office by the end of July next year as per the provisions of new constitution, and go for a mandatory cooling off period.

Mahim Verma of Uttarakhand has become the new vice-president, whereas Kerala's Jayesh George has been appointed as the joint secretary's position.

After the formalities were finalised at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, congratulatory messages began pouring in.

"I'm confident that as BCCI President he will take cricket to greater heights. I am hopeful that Jay Shah and Sourav Ganguly and their team will deliver. This is start of a new era for Indian cricket," PTI quoted Rajat Sharma, chief of Delhi and Districts Cricket Association, as saying.

"Sourav will be an asset because he has been the most successful captain, and he has been most successful CAB President as well," IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla told the news agency.

Popularly known as 'Dada', Ganguly took over as India captain during one of its darkest hours following the 2000 match-fixing scandal. One of the most elegant left-handers to have represented India, Ganguly is expected to make use of his experience gained as the secretary and later president of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

During his tenure at BCCI, the former Indian captain will look to coordinate with old guard such as former President N Srinivasan and ex-Secretary Niranjan Shah, whose children are now part of the BCCI.

He has set a few goals and the primary ones are restructuring of first-class cricket as well as getting the administration back in shape along with getting India's position of reverence back in the corridors of International Cricket Council (ICC).

With the conflict of interest rules in place, Ganguly will face the challenge of having quality cricketers on board as far as the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and national selection committees are concerned. His take on veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni's international future, Day/Night Test cricket, permanent Test centres will also be dissected.

His tenure begins at a time when the International Cricket Council has left India out of its newly-formed working group, which might affect the country's share in the ICC revenue. The group has been formed to figure out a new governance structure for the world body.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ:Sourav Ganguly to be next BCCI President: Fans on social media cheer Dada's return to cricket

ALSO READ:Ganguly, Laxman have to choose between CAC, IPL roles, says BCCI Ethics Officer