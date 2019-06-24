South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019: Apply for 385 clerk posts before June 30; check eligibility, fee, how to apply

The South Indian Bank has announced 385 vacancies for the position of probationary clerks. The Bank had earlier released an official notification regarding 'South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019' on its official website- southindianbank.com.

The registration process for the recruitment had started on June 19, 2019 and the entrance examination for the same has been scheduled for July 26. The last date to apply for the South Indian Bank Recruitment is June 30, 2019.

Here's all you need to know:

Interested candidates who are planning to apply for the recruitment process must have passed class 10, 12 with a minimum of 60% marks. It must be noted, however, that the marks of the applicants in grade point/CGPA must equal to 60% on conversion. Candidates who have passed out of distance learning/education are not eligible to apply for the South Indian Bank Recruitment 2019 for the position of probationary clerks. The applicants' age must not exceed 26 years as on June 30, 2019. However, SC/ST category candidates have been provided an age relaxation of 5 years.

Here's how to fill the South Indian Bank Recruitment Application form online:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Bank.

Step-2: Register and create your account.

Step-3: Enter the required details, as asked in the application form.

Step-4: Pay the application fee and upload the required documents, signature, left thumb impression, and hand written declaration.

Step-5: Preview the application form and then click on the Submit button.

Step-6: Check your registered Email-ID for the confirmation of application submission and take a print out.

It may be noted that the application fee is Rs 600 and Rs 150 for General and SC/ST category applicants, respectively.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: CBSE releases CTET 2019 admit card; check exam date, schedule on ctet.nic.in

Also read: RRB NTPC admit card 2019: Check out exam syllabus, vacancies and other details