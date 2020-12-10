SpaceX rocket starship explodes during landing post successful launch

Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starship prototype exploded during an attempted landing after a successful test launch. The explosion which happened at SpaceX's rocket facility in Texas on December 9 was caught on live video.

The Starship rocket was being developed to carry humans and 100 tons of cargo on future missions to the Moon and Mars.

On Wednesday, the self-guided Starship rocket of SpaceX went off as it touched down on the landing pad following a controlled descent. The test flight had been intended to reach an altitude of 41,000 feet, propelled by three of SpaceX's newly developed Raptor engines for the first time.

SpaceX did not clarify whether the rocket had flown that high, said Reuters.

Immediately after the landing mishap, Elon Musk took to his twitter and said that the rocket's "fuel header tank pressure was low" during descent, "causing touchdown velocity to be high."

Musk also added that SpaceX had obtained "all the data we needed" from the test and hailed the rocket's ascent phase a success.

A day before, the Starship rocket testing was automatically aborted just one second before the liftoff.

The complete Starship rocket, which will stand 394-feet tall when mated with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is the company's next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle, the center of Musk's ambitions to make human space travel more affordable and routine.

