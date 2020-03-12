SpiceJet's Spring Season Sale: Airline's flight tickets start at Rs 987

Domestic carrier SpiceJet has announced a four-day flight ticket sale, starting today. SpiceJet's latest sale offer will close on March 15. Under this "Spring Season Sale" offer, SpiceJet is offering flight tickets starting Rs 987 (all-inclusive) on domestic routes and Rs 3,699 (all-inclusive) on international routes, the carrier mentioned on its website. SpiceJet's this sale is valid till February 28, 2021.

SpiceJet's latest flight ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offer and not applicable on group bookings. Also, discounts will be applicable on one-way fares only and will be applicable only on non-stop flights, the carrier mentioned on its website.

"SpiceJet's offer is applicable on bookings made for 14-days out across all channels," the carrier said.

Under this sale, passengers will get meal (vegetarian sandwich) and selective seat for free. Also, fares will be refundable with normal cancellation charges, the airline added.

SpiceJet is also offering flat 50 per cent discount on add-ons (SpiceMax, Hot Meals, Preferrer seats, You 1st priority check-in) using a promo code: ADDON50. Passengers can also get upto Rs 1,000 off, including priority check-in on Standard Charted Bank debit or credit cards.

"Get extra 50 per cent off on add-ons with promo code ADDON50, and up to Rs 1,000 off on bookings made with Standard Chartered debit and credit cards with promo code SCB1000," SpiceJet tweeted.

How to avail SpiceJet sale offer:

1. Log in to SpiceJet website or mobile app

2. Search for your desired flight and select the sale fare

3. Select Veg Sandwich and selected Preferred Seats available at Rs 0 within the booking flow

4. Complete the payment to confirm your booking

