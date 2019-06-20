SSC CGL Tier-I 2018 results to be declared on this date

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2018 two months from now. In a statement released on Thursday, the panel said that the SSC CGL (Tier-I) 2018 results will be declared on August 20, 2019. The statement also said the Tier-II examinations of SSC CGL examinations will be conducted as per the schedule from September 11-13.

The SSC conducts Combined Graduate Level Examination to recruit graduates to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations under the Government of India. The SSC conducted the first phase of the test from June 4, 2019, to June 13, 2019. The test was conducted in 22 shifts across 362 examination centres in 131 cities of 33 states and union territories. The test was conducted online.

ALSO READ:TS PGECET Result 2019: Osmania University declares entrance exam results, here's all you need to know

Around 25.97 lakh candidates had registered for the examination. However, only 8.34 lakh candidates took the test. The SSC later conducted re-examination of 4,825 candidates on June 19, 2019, at examination centres which faced server problems on the original date of examination. The overall percentage of attendance was reported to be 32.27 per cent.

Before announcing the CGL (Tier-I) 2018 results, the SSC will release provisional SSC CGL answer key and allow candidates to submit their objections on it. After resolving the candidates' objections, the final SSC CGL 2018 answer key will be released.

The raw score and the normalised score of the CGL (Tier-1) candidates will be declared on the basis of this final answer key. The raw scores are normalised to account for any difference in the difficulty level of the question papers in different shifts.

ALSO READ:TNEA Rank list 2019: TNDTE to release rank list soon; check on tndte.gov.in