SSC CHSL Tier I Result 2019 to be released soon on ssc.nic.in; here's how to check your marks

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the results for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I examination on 2019 on Wednesday. The results will be put up on the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in, for the candidates to see.

To check their results, candidates of SSC CHSL Tier I 2019 will have to visit the official SSC website. On the home page, they need to click on the Result tab, which will take them to a new page. Here they will have to select the tab marked CHSL. The SSC CHSL Tier I 2019 results will be shown here once they are declared.

A total of 29.68 lakh applicants had registered for the SSC CHSL Tier I 2019 examination, out of which 13.17 lakh candidates took the examination. The SSC CHSL Tier I examination was organised in 25 shifts across 361 examination centres.

Once the SSC CHSL Tier I 2019 results are declared, the candidates will have to register their objections by September 12, 2019. Earlier the date to raise objections was September 11, 2019, which was later changed to September 12.

Those who succeed in the first tier of SSC CHSL 2019 examination will advance to the second tier that is scheduled to take place on September 29. This test will be taken in the offline medium.

Here's step-by-step guide on how to check your SSC CHSL Tier I 2019 results:

Step 1: Go to official website of Staff Selection Commission, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Results' button on the homepage

Step 3: Click on 'CHSL' tab

Step 4: Click on the designated link for SSC CHSL Tier I 2019 results

Step 5: Enter required details and click 'Submit'

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference