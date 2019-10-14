SSC JE Answer Key 2018: Commission releases Civil, Electrical and Mechanical examination 2018 paper-1 answer key on ssc.nic.in

SSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer (JE) Answer Key for its Civil, Electrical and Mechanical Examination 2018 Paper-1. The SSC has published the answer key on its official website, ssc.nic.in.

However, the applicants can only check the answer key on the website until 12 pm, October 17. The online exam for the recruitment of SSC Junior Engineer was organised from September 23 to September 27, 2019, across the country.

Here's how to check SSC JE Answer Key 2018:

Step 1: Visit the SSC's official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Junior Engineer Examination - 2018' on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link provided in the PDF that appears

Step 4: Applicants will be forwarded to the next page

Step 5: Applicants should sign in using their respective user ID and password to view the Answer Key

Step 6: Take a printout of the Answer Key for future reference

Additionally, candidates should submit the representation of the answer key online by October 17. SSC will not entertain any request after midnight on October 17.