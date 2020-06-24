SSC likely to declare CGL Tier-I 2019 result today: Where, how to check, expected cut off

Staff Selection Committee (SSC) is likely to declare the results for SSC CGL Tier-I 2019 exams anytime today. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official SSC website- ssc.nic.in.

The CGL Tier-I CBT exams were successfully conducted from March 2, 2020 to March 11, 2020 across 131 exam centres. More than 25 lakh candidates appeared for the CGL 2019 tier-I exam. The candidates who clear this round will be shortlisted for the Tier-II level exam slated to be held from October 14 to October 17 while the JHT tier-I exams will be conducted on October 6, as per the revised SSC calendar.

How to check SSC CGL Tier-I result

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CGL tab in the Results section

Step 3: Click on the 'Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 ' result link

Step 4: SSC CGL Tier-I Result will flash on the screen. Download and save for future reference

Step 5: Open the file. The list of qualified candidates will appear.

Step 6: Press Ctrl+F and enter your name and roll number

SSC CGL expected cut off

The expected cut off in the SSC CGL Tier-I 2019 exam for Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) for the unreserved category is between 173-178 whereas good attempts fall in the range of 92-95. In the case of Junior Statistical Officer (Grade-II), expected cut off falls in the range of 168-172 whereas good attempts lie between 86-90. For the remaining posts, the expected cut off is between 143-148 whereas good attempts fall between 74-84.