SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1: Staff Selection Commission likely to announce MTS Tier-I result today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Tier-I result on Tuesday, November 5. Since the SSC has not confirmed the date and time, candidates are advised to keep checking SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

Over 19 lakh candidates sat for the SSC MTS Tier I examination this year. The SSC conducted MTS Tier 1 from August 2 to August 22, 2019. The MTS exam result was set to release on October 25 but was postponed.

Those who will qualify in the SSC MTS first round will be eligible to appear for the second round (SSC MTS Paper-II) on 24 November. This will be a descriptive paper, wherein applicants need to write an essay or a letter. MTS is a General Central service, Group 'C', non-gazetted, and a non-ministerial post.

How to check SSC MTS 2019 result:

1. Visit the official SSC website -- ssc.nic.in

2. Click on 'tab' link

3. Click on MTS Paper 1 exam 2019 result link

4. A pdf file will open. You can download it to check your result

About SSC

The SSC was established on 4 November, 1975, and it recruits people for several posts under various ministries and departments in the Government of India. The headquarters are in New Delhi and has several offices and sub-offices spread across the country.