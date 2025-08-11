'0 filter, 0 fear, 0 guilt': boAt's Aman Gupta on why he loves working with Gen Z, young millennials

Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt, on Monday, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share why he loves working with Gen Z and young millennials.

He recounted his experience of working in the corporate sector 10 years ago. The boAt CMO said that back when he was working in the corporate sector, young employees used to be scared while standing outside the boss's cabin.

He added that youngsters back then could not question what their boss asked them to do, while drawing a contrast to today's day and age.

Gupta wrote in his post: "But today, in my office, 20-year-old interns walk up and ask, 'AG, why are we doing this? Are you sure it's' right?' 0 filter, 0 fear, 0 guilt. They don't say 'Hanji sir, ji sir' unless they actually mean it."

The entrepreneur, who was also spotted on Shark Tank India, said that he hates it when people confuse honesty with disrespect. He further said that youngsters today have much more exposure than his generation.

"Sure, they may not have decades of experience, but they have got something we did not: Exposure. They know what we don't. They have seen more, sooner, and faster than we ever did. They are global citizens and watching the world around, when we used to only watch Doordarshan while growing up. Humare time pe ek Pepsi ke liye 15 min bhaagna padta tha. Aaj sab kuch ek tap pe aa jaata hai thanks to quick commerce (sic)."

He also mentioned that the marketing team at boAt comprises Gen Z employees aged under 30, while adding that they work for reasons other than money.

"And every time I talk to them, I realise that they don’t just work for money. They work because they care. They live freely. They create fearlessly," the post read. Towards the end of his post, he said that the question is not how to manage them but how do we make sure we work wtih them and learn from them.