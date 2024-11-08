'10 min to dosto ko samjhne me nikal jata...': Netizens react after Bengaluru techie's burger dinner delivered in 10 minutes as he remains stuck in traffic for hours

A Bengaluru techie's recent experience of ordering a burger delivery that arrived within 10 minutes, while he was stuck in traffic for hours, has taken the internet by storm.

Stuck in traffic for nearly two hours, Arora shared on social media: “Peak Bengaluru moment is when you are stuck in traffic for almost two hours so you order dinner from your car and it gets DELIVERED IN 10 MINUTES (khana khatam lekin ye traffic nahi) [food is over but not traffic].”

Peak Bengaluru moment is when you are stuck in traffic for almost two hours so you order dinner from your car and it gets DELIVERED IN 10 MINUTES 😭😭(khana khatam lekin ye traffic nahi) pic.twitter.com/zyvzHl7pNK — Arpit Arora (@speakingofarpit) November 5, 2024

Arora’s tweet, along with photos of him receiving his burger order in traffic, quickly went viral, capturing the mix of humor and frustration among Bengaluru’s commuters. One user joked, “Only in Bengaluru can your food arrive faster than you do!” while another quipped, “Dinner delivered in 10 minutes, but you’ll reach home by breakfast.”

Bengaluru’s infamous traffic jams have sparked countless memes, debates, and even creative business solutions, as residents continue to adapt to the city’s growing congestion issues.

Swiggy, the food delivery service, became part of the story as Arora's quick delivery highlighted its efficiency despite the heavy traffic. Many users humorously praised Swiggy for catering to those stuck in gridlock.

The incident was seen as both funny and frustrating, reflecting the struggles of Bengaluru’s residents. “The city’s traffic has its own personality — it tests patience and creates stories like this!” commented one user. Others, familiar with the city’s traffic woes, added, “Welcome to namma Bengaluru... or just leave, there's no other option.”

"Hats off to them for being hum jese bhukkad logon ke saviours! 🙏🏼," a user commented. Another one wrote, "Swiggy employee approving orders of people in the traffic. A third one wrote, "Only in Bangalore the food delivery system moves faster than the traffic 😭"

"10 min to dosto ko samjhne me nikal jata ke 2 half me 1 full se zayada ata hai," a user said. "Bengaluru traffic be like: ‘You’ll finish dinner, dessert, and maybe your future plans, but I’m not moving’," another one wrote.