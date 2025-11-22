‘11am–11pm, six days’: Viral job post from Bengaluru startup ignites 72-hour workweek controversy

A fresh controversy over work culture and employee well-being has erupted online after Bengaluru-based Dodge AI, an artificial intelligence startup, advertised engineering roles requiring employees to work 12-hour shifts, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., six days a week.

The post, shared by co-founder Aditya Thakur on LinkedIn, has triggered widespread criticism and reopened the national debate on excessive working hours — one that intensified earlier after Infosys founder Narayana Murthy suggested young Indians should work 72 hours a week.

Advertisement

The hiring post, which has since gone viral, lays out demanding on-site schedules for both interns and full-time engineers. While the compensation range — ₹1 lakh per month for interns and ₹30-60 LPA CTC for full-time roles — caught attention, it was the work requirement that dominated conversations.

In the now widely shared LinkedIn announcement, Thakur wrote: “Dodge AI is on a mission to build AGI for ERP… We’re Tier-1 VC-backed, already live with Fortune 500 customers… Location: HSR Layout, Bengaluru (On-site, 11am to 11pm, 6 days a week).”

He described the ideal candidate as a “Top 1% performer” who learns fast, takes ownership, and is “hungry to prove yourself and ready to move fast.”

Questions about toxic hustle culture

The post immediately drew criticism from professionals and labour advocates who flagged the work schedule as exploitative and harmful. Several users questioned the sustainability of a 72-hour workweek — comparable to China’s controversial “996” model (9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week) — which has been widely condemned for employee burnout.

Advertisement

Some pointed out that startups often rely on the “hustle” narrative to normalise poor work-life balance. Others argued that such expectations run contrary to global trends, where companies are increasingly exploring four-day workweeks, flexible scheduling, and mental-health-focused policies.

Larger debate on work-life balance

The uproar comes at a time when societies worldwide are reassessing the relationship between work, well-being, and productivity. Employees — especially younger professionals — are prioritising personal time, hobbies, and mental health alongside career growth.

Murthy’s recent comments advocating longer work hours sparked intense debate across India, with supporters calling it essential for national development and critics arguing it is outdated, unrealistic, and dismissive of worker rights.

Dodge AI’s job post has now become the latest flashpoint in this broader conversation.

Advertisement

While many startups emphasise speed, high intensity, and aggressive timelines, critics argue that expecting prolonged 12-hour workdays risks burnout, reduces productivity in the long term, and fails to align with modern professional standards.