17-year-old R Praggnanandhaa defeats world chess champion Magnus Carlsen at FTX crypto cup

R Praggnanandhaa, Indian chess master, defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen in the last round of the FTX Crypto Cup in Miami, an international chess championship, on Monday morning. Despite the win, the 17-year-old chess player bagged the second position in the championship since Carlsen had a higher score based on previous games.

Details of the match

Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen in the blitz tiebreak after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation game.

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, previous encounters

Praggnanandhaa rose to prominence in February this year after defeating world champion Carlsen in an online chess match. At the Airthings Masters rapid chess competition, Carlsen lost to Praggnanandhaa, then only 16. Moreover, in May this year, Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament. The Indian became the youngest international chess master in history at the age of 10.

Praggnanandhaa's performance in the championship

Praggnanandhaa started with a winning streak in the championship after defeating his opponent in the first game. But then the 17-year-old lost two matches in a row to Quang Liem Le, the Vietnamese contender, and Jan-Krzystof Duda, his Polish counterpart. Duda seized the lead from Praggnanandhaa after winning the first game. The next two games were drawn matches, Praggnanandhaa won the fourth to tie the positions. The Polish player then won both tie-break rounds to claim a 4-2 victory.

What is the FTX Crypto Cup?

The FTX Crypto Cup is a live chess championship event in Miami for the 2022 season of the annual circuit in chess, the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. The event is organised by FTX crypto exchange.

Each match victory at the event carries a $7,500 prize. Each match is played over four rapid games, with blitz tie-breaks in case of a 2-2 draw.

