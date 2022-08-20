2022 flops: Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha may lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay’s Raksha Bandhan may just break even

After great expectations and predictions of a flying start, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has fallen flat at the Box Office, as per the latest trade figures. Last week, the Rs 180-crore movie was released along with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, but both, unfortunately, failed to attract viewers across the country even on Janamashtami. After nine days, Laal Singh Chaddha managed to earn Rs 50 crore, while Raksha Bandhan managed to earn Rs 1.25 crore on day seven, according to figures published by Bollywood Hungama. Akshay Kumar’s multistarrer’s total earnings to date stood at Rs 37.30 crore (Rs 49.97 crore including international earnings). Experts feel that the sale of broadcasting rights will recover more money, and may just break even.

Aamir Khan’s comeback movie

According to trade analysts, Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump adaptation is one of the biggest flops by any of the Khans (Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan) in recent years. Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest flop Zero managed to earn Rs 82.60 crores in the first week, while Aamir’s film earned only Rs 49.63 crore in its first week in India.

All eyes were set on Laal Singh Chaddha as Aamir Khan was featuring in it after four years. It is directed by Advait Chandan, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in lead roles. The movie got into controversies after netizens were hurt by statements made by Aamir and Kareena in the past.

Three flops in a row

Akshay Kumar, who is known to deliver quick hits, failed to impress the audience with his movie Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama was released in theatres on August 11. The movie also features actor Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar’s love interest and Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth as Kumar’s sisters.

The film has aggregated Rs 37.30 crore in India and Rs 49.97 crore globally). Kumar’s last two movies this year, Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, were also rejected by the audience. The actor has at least three movies in the pipeline this year, including Selfiee, Ram Setu, and OMG 2.