2022 KTM 890 Duke R revealed; check out details here

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has revealed the new model of its ‘890 Duke R’ for the year 2022. The new middleweight naked bike comes with a fresh new matte paint option named Atlantic Blue, which is reminiscent of the palate used on the RC16 GP motorcycles with which KTM competes in Moto GP.

Dubbed as ‘The Super Scalpel’ by the manufacturer, the new KTM 890 Duke R has the same orange-coloured tubular steel frame and wheels. The new bike is expected to arrive in India soon. Interestingly, the Atlantic Blue is the same colour that is also offered with the 1290 Super Duke R.

Apart from the new colour option, there’s been no changes in the motorcycle and the 2022 KTM 890 Duke R continues using the same 889cc parallel-twin engine that produces 121hp and 99Nm. The power unit also features forged pistons and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox along with PASC anti-hopping clutch.

KTM 890 Duke R’s frame is made from chromium-molybdenum steel, while the subframe is made out of cast aluminium. The bike comes equipped with WP Apex suspension, which is adjustable for compression and rebound damping, and a fully-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. 890 Duke R's seat height is 834 mm and the ground clearance is 206 mm.

The new 890 Duke R also features 320 mm front discs clamped by 4-piston radially mounted callipers and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating calliper as its brakes. The motorcycle’s dry weight is 166 kg and has a capacity to hold 14 litres of fuel.

In addition to these, the 2022 KTM 890 Duke R gets features like adjustable Brembo MCS master cylinder, ride modes – Rain, Street, Sport along with an option for Track mode, cornering ABS, cornering traction control and anti-wheelie.

Meanwhile, another member of the KTM’s 890 family, ‘890 Duke GP’ is expected to launch by the end of this month. KTM had said that this new 890 Duke GP will be more track-focused and is likely to be the flagship version of the 890 family.