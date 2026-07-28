24 hours in the sky: Airbus completes record test flight of Qantas’ ultra-long-range A350-1000ULR

The A350-1000ULR departed Melbourne Airport at 17:27 on July 27 and arrived at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport at 09:52 the next day. According to Flightradar24 data, the flight lasted 24 hours and 23 minutes.

Airbus said the direct flight lasted 24 hours and 24 minutes and covered 12,460 nautical miles. The test flight was closely tracked by aviation enthusiasts, with more than 120,000 people following its journey on Flightradar24.

The aircraft also performed a quick go-around before landing in France, adding to the excitement among those tracking the historic flight.

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The test aircraft, registered F-WULR and named Vega, is the first of 12 A350-1000ULR planes that will be delivered to Qantas. The first aircraft is expected to be handed over to the airline in April 2027.

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The aircraft is being developed for Qantas’ Project Sunrise, which aims to operate direct flights connecting Australia with destinations such as London and New York. Once launched, the Australia-UK route is expected to become the world’s longest commercial flight service.

For Indian travellers, the development could be significant as ultra-long-haul aircraft technology may influence future direct connectivity between India and distant global destinations. Airlines are increasingly exploring longer non-stop routes as demand grows for faster international travel without layovers.

The A350-1000ULR has been fitted with a rear centre fuel tank, increasing its range by around 1,000 nautical miles. Airbus engineers are using the test flights to study aircraft performance, passenger comfort and onboard systems during extremely long journeys.

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Qantas is focusing heavily on passenger experience, aiming to ensure travellers arrive feeling refreshed after flights lasting more than 20 hours.

The aircraft will have only 238 seats, which Qantas calls the “lowest seat density of any A350 around the world.” The lower seating capacity is designed to provide passengers with more personal space and comfort.

Qantas has spent nearly a decade researching cabin design in collaboration with the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre, Caon Design Office and other technology partners to create a more comfortable environment for ultra-long-haul travel.