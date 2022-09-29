'26 new temples, 26 caves, 2 monasteries': ASI's remarkable archaeological discovery in MP

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has covered nearly 170 square km of area falling in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve over months-long exploration of the region, a feat which was undertaken for the first time since 1938. The whole exploration drive was calculated by the Jabalpur Circle of ASI. In the exploration, over 26 temples, 26 caves, 2 monasteries, 2 votive stupas, 24 inscriptions, 46 sculptures, other scattered remains and 19 water structures were recorded. Many rare chaitya-shaped doors, coins, etc. were also found.

Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region, G Kishan Reddy took to Twitter and shared images of the structures explored by the ASI team. "In Bandhavgarh Forest Reserve, remarkable archaeological remains are unravelled by @ASIGoI. 26 temples, 26 caves, 2 monasteries, 2 votive stupas, 24 inscriptions, 46 sculptures, other scattered remains & 19 water structures are recorded. The Varah here is one of the largest," he wrote.

The exploration covered time period of kings Bhimsena, Maharaja Pothasiri, Maharaja Bhattadeva. The places deciphered in the inscriptions are Kaushami, Mathura, Pavata (Parvata), Vejabharada and Sapatanaairikaa. The exercise also reported Gupta period remains such as door jambs, besides 26 ancient temples/remains of Kalachuri period, i.e. 9th-11th century AD.

