2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes national capital, epicentre in West Delhi

A day after strong tremors jolted Delhi and other parts of north India, a 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck national capital on Wednesday, the epicentre was in West Delhi and the depth was five kilometres, said National Centre for Seismology on Wednesday.

A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the city on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

The 6.8 magnitude earthquake, on Tuesday, with the epicentre in Afghanistan shook Pakistan, killing at least 12 people and injuring nearly 250 others in both the countries, authorities said on Wednesday.

In Pakistan, earthquake tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Kot Momin, Madh Ranjha, Chakwal, Kohat and Gilgit-Baltistan areas.

The earthquake also jolted the mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), where the resultant landslides created fear. However, no loss of life was immediately reported.