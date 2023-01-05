3.0 degrees Celsius: Delhi records coldest morning this season, severe cold wave conditions engulf North India

National caption Delhi witnessed the mercury dip below 3 degrees Celsius early on Thursday making it the coldest morning this season. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 3 degrees Celsius, while areas in Lodhi Road reported 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8°C today: IMD pic.twitter.com/IGaVxc9o6k — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023

Normal life has been severely hit due to the intense cold wave conditions past few days in the entire north India. The entire Delhi-NCR region, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh witnessed thick layer of fog, which brought down visibility in the morning. In Delhi, the visibility was reduced to about 50 meters only, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Punjab | A thick layer of fog envelops parts of Bathinda city, resulting in reduced visibility. pic.twitter.com/hrcx53wktV January 5, 2023



The minimum temperature in the Delhi-NCR region plunged to the season’s lowest of 4.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. At 4.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi was colder than Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala (5.2 degrees), and Uttarakhand's Nainital (6 degrees). Delhi’s Ridge area near Delhi University was the coldest at 3.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert till January 7 (Saturday).

IMD Scientist Dr RK Jenamani on Wednesday said that Delhi is witnessing a similar cold spell as it did around Christman (December 25-27).

Fog alert

On Thursday morning, the Delhi Airport issued a fog alert notice for all passengers. It mentioned that low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport.

The authorities noted that passengers should get in touch with the respective airlines for updated flight information.

Many trains are also running late owing to the dense fog and visibility level on Thursday. At least 12 trains were reportedly running late and two trains were rescheduled in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

IMD on Wednesday said in a statement that dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days.

