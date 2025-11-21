'30s is the new 40s': Pine Labs CEO says youngsters quitting early due to boredom

Pine Labs CEO Amrish Rau has sparked a debate on the shifting psychology of the Indian workforce with his latest commentary on career fatigue and work-life priorities. According to Rau, the long-known phenomenon of “mid-career crisis” is no longer limited to experienced professionals in their 40s — it is now hitting much earlier.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a post shared on X, he said that what used to be a predictable career stagnation point for “well-settled mid-management folks (early 40s)” is increasingly observable among younger professionals. Traditionally, he noted, those in their 40s would “suddenly get bored of their jobs and start wondering if they could do something different” before quitting stable positions to explore alternative paths.

However, rising incomes and a fast-paced ambition cycle are rapidly reshaping this timeline. Rau believes young professionals today feel they have “arrived” by their late 20s or early 30s — only to find themselves restless again in search of excitement and meaning.

Mid-career crisis has existed for many years. Well-settled mid-management folks (early 40s) suddenly get bored of their jobs and start wondering if they could do something different. They chuck away jobs to explore new avenues.



This mid-career crisis is now coming earlier. With… — Amrish Rau (@amrishrau) November 21, 2025

He writes: “The search for constant excitement makes them get bored quickly in the same job. Aspirations are rising fast, and nothing seems impossible, making them wonder if there is something more to do than just the current job.”

Advertisement

This growing appetite for reinvention is now being reflected in shorter job tenures, frequent career switches, and early breaks, Rau pointed out. His conclusion: “30s is the new 40s for mid-career crisis.”

'Midlife crisis at 30' explained

Referred to as a 'quarter-life crisis' or '30 syndrome', it is characterised by anxiety, self-doubt, and a feeling of being 'stuck' or behind on life's milestones. It is driven by the pressure to 'settle down' and achieve traditional milestones such as buying a house, getting married, or starting a family, more so when your life does not align with these expectations or those of your peers.