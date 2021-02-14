3.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur; no damages reported so far

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Himachal Pradesh at 03:49 pm on Sunday. The epicentre of this earthquake is said to be Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. The depth of this earthquake came out to be 10km and no damages to life and property have been reported so far.

This, however, is not the first time that an earthquake has been reported in Himachal Pradesh as most parts of the state either fall into high seismic zones and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region. On January 09, 2021, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was reported from the state's Kangra district but there was no loss of life and/or property. The epicentre of that earthquake was 10km in the northeast of Kangra's Kareri, according to the director of Shimla Meteorological Centre Manmohan Singh. He added tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Two days back, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude was reported from Tajikistan late at night. Following which, strong tremors were felt in parts of north India such as Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttarakhand at 10:31 pm. The depth of this earthquake was 74km.

Also read: Happy valentine day 2021: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook status, images to share with your loved ones