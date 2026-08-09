$5 million, 1,400 guests, 4 days: Why Vietnam is becoming a hotspot for India’s ultra-rich weddings

The event is expected to bring together guests from India and several other countries, with organisers describing it as the largest Indian wedding ever held in Vietnam.

The wedding will feature a packed programme drawing heavily from Indian traditions and culture. Guests are expected to attend traditional ceremonies, receptions, entertainment shows and musical performances, along with culinary experiences and resort activities.

The scale of the event extends beyond the celebrations themselves. More than 600 staff members are expected to be involved in organising and servicing the wedding.

The bride's and groom's families will also receive a special welcome ceremony at Cam Ranh International Airport when they arrive in Vietnam.

The celebration is being jointly organised by Blue Lemon Vietnam, a Turkey-based company, and an Indian wedding planning and management agency.

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Nha Trang emerges as a luxury wedding destination

The event comes as Vietnam increasingly attracts wealthy Indian families looking for destinations capable of hosting large, multi-day weddings.

In December 2025, an Indian billionaire family reportedly booked an entire resort in Phu Quoc for seven days for a wedding attended by more than 1,130 guests.

Ha Long also hosted three weddings involving Indian billionaire families in February 2026.

Nha Trang's latest mega-wedding adds another high-value event to Vietnam's growing Indian wedding tourism market.

India becomes a key tourism market for Vietnam

Vietnam's appeal among Indian travellers has been rising rapidly. India is now among Vietnam's top 10 international tourism markets, with nearly 340,000 Indian visitors arriving in the country during the first six months of 2026.

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Khanh Hoa province, where Nha Trang is located, has identified India as an important market in its long-term tourism strategy.

For Vietnam, large Indian weddings offer more than a surge in tourist arrivals. Their scale means spending is spread across luxury resorts, hospitality, event management, entertainment, transport, food and other services.