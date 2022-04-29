50% reduction in local fare from Rs 130 to Rs 90: Railways Ministry

Here’s to some good news for local railway commuters! Commuters can now travel on half the price they used to shell out on single journey AC local travel.

Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has announced a 50 per cent reduction in AC local ticket fares from Rs 130 to Rs 90. These fares will be applicable for passengers travelling from the Western Line to Central Line depending on distance.

(More details awaited)