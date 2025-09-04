'50% taxes and £80 dinners': Indian entrepreneur quits London, moves back for better value

A London-based Indian entrepreneur has packed her bags and moved back to India, not for nostalgia, but for economic survival. Pallavi Chhibber's return flips the script on the popular dream of escaping India’s taxes and infrastructure for a better life abroad.

After a decade in the UK, Chhibber, an entrepreneur and blogger, said she could no longer justify the high cost of living, sky-high taxes, and shrinking opportunities. “Fifty percent of my salary went into taxes,” she shared, citing £80 bills for casual dinners and increasing daily expenses.

Her story, highlighted by Chandralekha MR, founder of Dime, underscores a growing trend: many Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) are reconsidering the Western dream. Nearly 60% of NRIs are reportedly leaving countries like the UK due to similar frustrations.

The comparison is striking:

In the UK, the effective tax burden often hits 50%, factoring in both income tax and National Insurance. Rent in London can be six times higher than in Indian metros, while growth projections for the UK economy hover around 1–1.4%. Despite its advanced infrastructure, many immigrants find themselves in “survival mode,” struggling to make ends meet.

By contrast, India’s cost of living remains significantly lower. The tax burden peaks at 42.7% for top earners, and sectors like IT and services are booming. India is expected to grow at 6.4–6.5% annually — far outpacing the UK.

Chhibber isn’t alone. As Western economies tighten and inflation bites, more professionals are choosing India not just for affordability, but for opportunity. The trend highlights a broader truth: every country has trade-offs, and often, those inside the system see it more clearly than those looking in.

“Maybe it’s not about where you live,” Chandralekha wrote, “but whether the system gives you growth and value in return for what you pay.”