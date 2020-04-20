53 Mumbai journalists test positive for coronavirus, says report

Fifty-three journalists have been reportedly tested coronavirus positive in Mumbai on Monday. The number is expected to rise, HuffPost India reported citing officials. The samples of 167 Mumbai journalists were collected for conducting coronavirus tests, it added. The journalists include reporters, camerapersons and photojournalists, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health committee member Amey Ghole told HuffPost India.

India reported 1,553 new coronavirus cases and 36 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in its daily briefing on Monday. A total of 2,546 people have recovered so far in the country, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said. The total number of confirmed cases currently stands at 17,265 including 14,175 active cases and 543 deaths, he added. On Sunday, 31 new deaths were reported in India.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with the highest death toll at 223, followed by Madhya Pradesh (70), Gujarat (63), Delhi (45) and Telangana (18). Delhi, with 2,003 cases, is the second worst-affected state in terms of number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra (4,203), followed by Gujarat (1,743), Madhya Pradesh (1,407) and Tamil Nadu (1,477).

Meanwhile, as the partial exit from lockdown starts Monday, some states like Kerala have decided to ease restrictions while others like Punjab and Delhi have said no to any such relaxation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 had said the lockdown will be partially relaxed in some districts from April 20. The relaxation has been allowed in the sectors such as agriculture and banking.

